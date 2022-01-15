Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage

An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320-200 taxis as it prepares to take off from Manchester Airport, Britain, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

ATHENS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines (AGNr.AT) said on Saturday it had suspended all flights to Beirut pending the results of an investigation into the cause of damage to one of its planes that flew to the Lebanese capital.

Ground crew at Beirut's Rania Hariri International Airport found external damage to the fuselage of a plane that had flown from Athens on Jan. 10, prompting the airline a day later to suspend all flights to and from Beirut, a company statement said.

It gave no further details about the damage found on the aircraft's exterior.

Αegean said it had notified Greek authorities and Beirut airport authorities and expected to give an update on resuming flights to Beirut in the coming weeks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Helen Popper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.