"Greenwashing" lawsuit against KLM can proceed-Dutch court















AMSTERDAM, June 7 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday found that a civil suit brought by environmental groups against airline KLM for commercials that allegedly misled consumers about its environmental credentials will be allowed to proceed to the next phase.

Judges found that the case brought by Fossil Free Netherlands is admissible. KLM has denied so-called "greenwashing" and had argued in April the group lacked standing to bring a case.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra











