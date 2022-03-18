Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico says has refinanced its debt for $191 mln

A screen displays the logo of Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) at the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport, in Guadalajara, Mexico December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAPB.MX) said on Friday it has refinanced its debt for $191 million, due in January and February 2024.

The company said that with this refinancing, it extended the current debt for two extra years, with a new maturity in January and March 2026.

It also said it signed on Friday a credit refinancing with BBVA Mexico for $95.5 million, due in February 2024.

"The new loan has a 48-month term from the date of its disbursement, which will take place on March 31, 2022," the company said, adding that the interest will be paid monthly at a fixed annual rate of 2.45%, with a structuring fee of 20 basis points.

Another contract was signed this week, with Scotiabank Inverlat S.A, for $95.5 million, due in January 2024. Interest will be payable monthly at an annual fixed rate of 2.64%, structuring fee of five basis points and principal payment will be payable at the due date, the company said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.