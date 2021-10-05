Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Gulfstream introduces two new business aircraft

1 minute read

The Gulfstream logo is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Oct 5 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp's (GD.N) Gulfstream Aerospace introduced two new aircraft, Gulfstream G800 and Gulfstream G400, on Monday, the aircraft company said in a statement.

The company described the G800 as the longest-range aircraft in the Gulfstream fleet and the G400 as the first new entrant to the large-cabin class in over a decade.

The company said it expects to start customer deliveries of the G800 in 2023, while deliveries of the G400 are estimated to begin in 2025.

Gulfstream, which engages in business jet services, continues to be hit by pandemic-related shutdowns and shortages. In the second quarter this year, the company delivered only 21 jets compared with 32 a year earlier.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 1:02 AM UTC

Airlines deepen climate goal despite Chinese opposition

Global airlines agreed on Monday to step up plans to tackle climate change as they face mounting pressure from regulators and environmental groups over the impact of billions of extra passengers expected to take to the skies in coming decades.

Aerospace & Defense
China mounts largest incursion yet near Taiwan, blames U.S. for tensions
Aerospace & Defense
U.S. trade chief Tai seeks talks with China, won't rule out new tariff actions
Aerospace & Defense
U.S. aerospace firms commit to net zero emissions by 2050 -sources
Aerospace & Defense
Gulfstream introduces two new business aircraft