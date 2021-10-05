Gulfstream introduces two new business aircraft

The Gulfstream logo is seen during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Oct 5 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp's (GD.N) Gulfstream Aerospace introduced two new aircraft, Gulfstream G800 and Gulfstream G400, on Monday, the aircraft company said in a statement.

The company described the G800 as the longest-range aircraft in the Gulfstream fleet and the G400 as the first new entrant to the large-cabin class in over a decade.

The company said it expects to start customer deliveries of the G800 in 2023, while deliveries of the G400 are estimated to begin in 2025.

Gulfstream, which engages in business jet services, continues to be hit by pandemic-related shutdowns and shortages. In the second quarter this year, the company delivered only 21 jets compared with 32 a year earlier.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

