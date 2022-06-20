Head of airlines group IATA confident industry will return to profitability in 2023

1/2 Global airline industry body International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh attends an interview with Reuters in Doha, Qatar, June 19, 2022. Picture taken June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Imad Creidi Read More

DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - The head of the world's biggest airline trade body said on Monday that he remains confident that the industry will return to profitability in 2023, even though there may still be a disconnect between capacity and demand until the first quarter.

Speaking on a panel in Doha, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh added that he is "not concerned" about the current demand and supply environment.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

