Heathrow CEO says no caps next summer, airlines cautious on demand















LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Heathrow Airport, Britain's busiest, said passenger numbers would not be capped next summer, as he warned that airlines were becoming more concerned about demand as the economic outlook darkens.

"Airlines are concerned about the nature of demand," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference on Monday.

For next summer, Heathrow does not expected to need to limit the number of passengers after the rebound in travel this year exceeded expectations and the hub had to bring in limits.

"We're working on the basis that we'll have no caps next summer," he said.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle











