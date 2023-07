LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport, Britain's busiest, said 7 million passengers traveled through it last month, putting it just below levels recorded before the pandemic, with transatlantic routes driving demand.

The monthly figure compares with the pre-pandemic level of 7.2 million passengers in June 2019.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.