Heathrow says British Airways' technical issue impacts airline's flights















May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport said on Thursday that British Airways is working to resolve a technical issue with a number of its systems, which has impacted several departing and arriving flights.

Several users took to Twitter to post about the issue, to which the ICAG-owned (ICAG.L) airline replied that they were working to resolve it.

British Airways' operations system was affected by an IT collapse, which caused the cancellation of at least 50 flights, according to a report by The Independent.

British Airways did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











