Factbox: Highlights of Airbus jet demand forecasts

A model of Airbus A350-1000 jetliner is displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China September 28, 2021.

July 11 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) has updated its widely watched rolling 20-year forecasts for jetliner demand. Here are the main points of the forecasts, published a week ahead of the Farnborough Airshow read more .

AIRCRAFT 2022-41* 2021-40**

Units Units

Passenger jets 38,600 38,140

New freighters 890 880

= Demand for new jets (>100 seats) 39,490 39,020

Of which:

Typically single-aisle 31,620 n/a

Typically wide-body 7,870 n/a

----------------------------------------------------------

Plus converted freighters 1,550 1,560

GROWTH FORECASTS*** 2019-2041* 2019-2040**

GDP growth 2.6% 2.5%

Passenger traffic growth 3.6% 3.9%

Freight traffic growth 3.2% 3.1%

* Published July 2022

** Published November 2021

*** The periods for GDP and traffic growth forecasts both start at the same pre-pandemic base of 2019. Figures are expressed as Compound Annual Growth Rate.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter

