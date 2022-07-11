Factbox: Highlights of Airbus jet demand forecasts
July 11 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) has updated its widely watched rolling 20-year forecasts for jetliner demand. Here are the main points of the forecasts, published a week ahead of the Farnborough Airshow read more .
AIRCRAFT 2022-41* 2021-40**
Units Units
Passenger jets 38,600 38,140
New freighters 890 880
= Demand for new jets (>100 seats) 39,490 39,020
Of which:
Typically single-aisle 31,620 n/a
Typically wide-body 7,870 n/a
----------------------------------------------------------
Plus converted freighters 1,550 1,560
GROWTH FORECASTS*** 2019-2041* 2019-2040**
GDP growth 2.6% 2.5%
Passenger traffic growth 3.6% 3.9%
Freight traffic growth 3.2% 3.1%
* Published July 2022
** Published November 2021
*** The periods for GDP and traffic growth forecasts both start at the same pre-pandemic base of 2019. Figures are expressed as Compound Annual Growth Rate.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.