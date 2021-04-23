Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Aerospace & DefenseHoneywell raises full-year outlook as profit beats on warehouse equipment demand

Reuters
2 minutes read

A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Honeywell International (HON.N) raised its full-year sales and profit outlook as it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by robust demand for its warehouse automation equipment from customers including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

A boom in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted sales of Honeywell's warehouse automation unit, part of its safety and productivity solutions business.

Sales in the business jumped 49% to $2.12 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Honeywell also makes aircraft parts for planes manufactured by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO).

Analysts expect to see a recovery in the company's aircraft spare parts business later this year, as rising vaccination rates drive air traffic.

Honeywell said it now expects full-year sales between $34 billion and $34.8 billion, up form its prior forecast of $33.4 billion to $34.4 billion.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $1.43 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter ended, from $1.58 billion, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Honeywell earned $1.92 per share in the quarter, beating Wall Street's estimate of $1.80 per share.

Net sales fell to $8.45 billion from $8.46 billion.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 5:06 AM UTCAirlines look past slow recovery to post-pandemic travel

Even as new setbacks cloud their path to recovery, airline bosses are focusing on the lasting impact of COVID-19 on premium travel, technology and other pillars of their business.

Aerospace & DefenseBoeing still working on fix for 106 grounded 737 MAX planes -U.S. FAA
Aerospace & DefenseRussia says it has begun pulling out troops from Crimea after drills
Aerospace & DefenseHoneywell raises full-year outlook as profit beats on warehouse equipment demand
Aerospace & DefenseRussia scrambles fighter jet to accompany U.S. spy plane - Interfax

The Russian military scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet to escort a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific ocean as it approached the Russian border, the Interfax news agency said on Friday, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet.