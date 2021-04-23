A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Honeywell International (HON.N) raised its full-year sales and profit outlook as it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by robust demand for its warehouse automation equipment from customers including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

A boom in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted sales of Honeywell's warehouse automation unit, part of its safety and productivity solutions business.

Sales in the business jumped 49% to $2.12 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Honeywell also makes aircraft parts for planes manufactured by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO).

Analysts expect to see a recovery in the company's aircraft spare parts business later this year, as rising vaccination rates drive air traffic.

Honeywell said it now expects full-year sales between $34 billion and $34.8 billion, up form its prior forecast of $33.4 billion to $34.4 billion.

Net income attributable to Honeywell fell to $1.43 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the first quarter ended, from $1.58 billion, or $2.21 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Honeywell earned $1.92 per share in the quarter, beating Wall Street's estimate of $1.80 per share.

Net sales fell to $8.45 billion from $8.46 billion.

