A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Airline operators can resume flying Boeing Co's (BA.N) 737 aircraft in Hong Kong, as the city's Civil Aviation Department lifted its ban on the aircraft on Friday, after nearly three years.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

