Hungary fines Ryanair $779,464 in consumer protection probe -minister

Ryanair aircraft Boeing 737-8AS takes off from Riga International Airport, Latvia July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary has fined Ryanair 300 million forints ($779,464) after a consumer protection investigation over the airline passing on the cost of a special tax levied on the industry to shore up the Hungarian budget, the justice minister said on Monday.

($1 = 384.88 forints)

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves

