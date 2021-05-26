Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & TransportationIAG's Gallego hopes North Atlantic air corridor open late June, early July

Reuters
1 minute read

A plane of British Airway arrives from London amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at JFK International Airport in New York City, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The CEO of British Airways-owner IAG Luis Gallego said on Wednesday he hoped the North Atlantic corridor for air travel would be open by late June, early July.

Countries such as the United States need to be included in Britain's green list of safe destinations very soon, Gallego, speaking at a virtual event on the prospect of the tourism industry in 2021, said, citing its high level of vaccination - "one of the best in the world".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 1:14 AM UTCGM says UAW 'well positioned' to represent workers at battery JV

General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday the United Auto Workers union is "well positioned" to represent more than 2,300 workers at new U.S. joint venture battery plants with Korea's LG Chem (051910.KS).

Autos & TransportationChina's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
Autos & TransportationEXCLUSIVE BMW, VW to face lowered EU fines over emissions collusion -source
Autos & TransportationVW says Lamborghini is not for sale after reported $9.2 bln bid
Autos & TransportationTesla sets up China site to store car data locally