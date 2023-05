MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group's (ICAG.L) Spanish airline Iberia named Fernando Candela as its acting new president and chief executive officer, replacing Javier Sanchez-Prieto.

Candela will take over from Sanchez-Prieto in July and lead the company until the end of the year, IAG said on Thursday in a statement.

