IAG's Spanish airline Iberia hires 2,145 staff ahead of Easter, summer















MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Iberia, IAG's (ICAG.L) Spanish airline, plans to hire a total of 2,145 staff in the first half of the year to be able to handle the Easter travel rush and the summer season, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The airline, which operates from a hub in Madrid and mainly services Europe and Latin America, will hire 100 new pilots and 442 flight attendants, the spokesperson said.

The others will be ground staff, she added.

The airline had a little fewer than 17,000 employees as of the end of 2022.

Traffic at Spanish airports surpassed pre-pandemic levels in January, faster than in most terminals in the region, as ACI Europe, the body representing European airports, pushed back the full recovery in airline passenger volumes to 2025 from its previous forecast of 2024.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by William Maclean











