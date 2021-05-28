IATA chief pours cold water on Airbus jet output increase

Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), attends a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The most senior representative of global airlines on Friday cast doubt on plans by Europe's Airbus (AIR.PA) for sharp increases in jetliner production, saying they appeared overly optimistic.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, voiced scepticism a day after Airbus published proposals to almost double single-aisle production to as high as 75 jets a month by 2025. read more

"Let's wait and see, because obviously there is a huge disconnect between what the manufacturers say they're going to produce and what the airlines decide to buy," Walsh, previously head of British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L), told Reuters.

"So, you know that they're in the business of selling. I don't see that there's going to be the requirement for whatever it is they're producing," he added in an interview.

