Independent review urges updates to FAA risk reports after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

An aerial view of a Boeing 737 MAX airplane parked at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - A National Academy of Sciences report released Wednesday called on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve airplane risk assessment reports after two Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX crashes.

The review makes a number of recommendations to the FAA to improve its risk assessment report process.

An FAA spokesman said the agency welcomes "outside scrutiny and are carefully reviewing the report."

Reporting by David Shepardson

