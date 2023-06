India antitrust body examining Air India, Vistara merger -source

[1/2] A Vistara passenger aircraft lands at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

NEW DELHI, June 28 (Reuters) - India's antitrust body is scrutinising Air India's planned merger with Vistara and has asked the company why it should not be investigated further over competition concerns, according to a source with direct knowledge.

Tata said in November it was merging its two full-service carriers - Air India and Vistara - to create a bigger airline to take on local rivals such as IndiGo (INGL.NS) and Middle Eastern carriers that dominate outbound traffic from India.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sent a so-called "show cause" notice to Air India to explain its position, expressing concern that on some routes and categories - such as business class travel - the merged entity could have a monopoly, the source said.

The CCI and Air India did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Indian media reported the notice late on Tuesday.

Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) and India's Tata Sons, which last year took control of then state-run Air India.

Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra. Editing by Gerry Doyle















