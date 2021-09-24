Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

India formalises acquisition of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - India has formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus (AIR.PA) C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet, said the European planemaker on Friday.

Under the deal, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, added Airbus.

The subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

