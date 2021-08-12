Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India set to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again soon - Bloomberg News

A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Aug 12 (Reuters) - India is set to allow Boeing Co's (BA.N) 737 Max jets to resume flights in the country within days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The country has been satisfied with the plane's performance since it was un-grounded in the U.S., Europe and a number of other nations, and Boeing has met India's own requirements, which included setting up a Max simulator there, according to the report.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

