Indian carrier IndiGo posts record qtrly profit on strong air travel demand

A person is seen inside an IndiGo airlines ticketing office at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, May 30, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS) reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday on strong demand for air travel.

India's biggest airline by market share reported a profit of 30.87 billion rupees ($373.87 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a loss of 10.65 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.5680 Indian rupees)

