India's air safety watchdog extends restriction on SpiceJet
BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's air safety watchdog on Wednesday said it was extending a restriction on Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd's (SPJT.NS) flight departures until Oct. 29.
The airline will be allowed to fly only 50% of scheduled departures until then.
Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
