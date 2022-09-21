India's air safety watchdog extends restriction on SpiceJet

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A SpiceJet passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, India May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's air safety watchdog on Wednesday said it was extending a restriction on Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd's (SPJT.NS) flight departures until Oct. 29.

The airline will be allowed to fly only 50% of scheduled departures until then.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.