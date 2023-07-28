Indian aviation regulator finds IndiGo deficient after tail strike incidents

BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - India's aviation regulator found deficiencies in Indigo Airlines' documentation and operations in a special audit after a series of tail strike incidents on the carrier's A321 aircraft this year, the civil aviation ministry said on Friday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined IndiGo 3 million rupees ($36,475) for deficiencies in the carrier's documentation and procedures of operations training, engineering and flight data monitoring, the ministry said.

Indigo's response to the regulator's show cause notice was reviewed at various levels in the government and found to be unsatisfactory, the ministry said.

Indigo aircraft have experienced as many as four tail strike incidents in the first six months of this year.

The DGCA has directed Interglobe Aviation (INGL.NS), which operates IndiGo, to amend its documents and procedures in line with regulatory requirements. ($1 = 82.2489 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

