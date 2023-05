[1/2] The logo of GoAir airline on an A320neo aircraft in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau















BENGALURU, May 8 (Reuters) - Go Airlines (India) on Monday asked the country's company law tribunal to urgently pass an order on its insolvency plea, citing lessors' efforts to take back planes.

Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.