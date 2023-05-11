India's Go First will need to raise funds, resolution professional quoted

A man carries his bag as he walks past the Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, May 11 (Reuters) - Go Airlines (India) will need to raise funds to continue as a going concern, its newly appointed resolution professional informed staff on Thursday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, was granted bankruptcy protection on Wednesday by a tribunal in New Delhi that appointed Abhilash Lal of Alvarez & Marsal as its interim resolution professional.

"We're working on a very tight schedule, we have to get the business back running... We have to raise the funds to do it," the source quoted Lal as telling employees in a virtual townhall meeting.

The source was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. Go First did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

