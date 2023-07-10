India's Godrej Aerospace expects $12.1 mln in civil aviation revenue

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Aerospace expects 1 billion Indian rupees ($12.10 million) in revenue from civil aviation business in its current financial year, associate vice president Maneck Behramkamdin said on Monday.

The company is also in talks with some suppliers of Airbus (AIR.PA) and <Boeing BA.N> to manufacture aircraft parts, Behramkamdin told Reuters.

($1 = 82.6186 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Dhwani Pandya in Mumbai Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.