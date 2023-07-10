India's Godrej Aerospace eyes share of GE 414 engine manufacturing

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Aerospace said on Monday it was looking to be part of the supply chain to manufacture the GE 414 engines that will power India's next generation indigenous fighter jets.

Godrej Aerospace will be pitching to manufacture modules of the engine, a company official told Reuters during a plant visit.

Under the deal announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the U.S. last month, the engines will be made jointly by GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HIAE.NS).

Reporting by Dhwani Pandya in Mumbai and Krishn Kaushik in New Delhi; Editing by Himani Sarkar

