India's Jet Airways allowed to fly again

NEW DELHI, May 20 (Reuters) - India's Jet Airways (JET.NS) said on Friday the country's aviation regulator has cleared it to resume operation of commercial flights.

Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to lenders and leaving thousands without jobs.

Jet said the grant of an air operator certificate by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation "was the final step in a comprehensive regulatory and compliance process involving several procedural checks for the airline's operational readiness."

The airline had said in June that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.