India's SpiceJet CFO resigns as losses widen
BENGALURU, Aug 31 (Reuters) - India's low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.NS) said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Taneja had resigned amid widening losses and a series of mid-air incidents.
The company reported a loss of 7.84 billion rupees ($98.61 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 7.31 billion rupees a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3pXWwQZ)
The company had also reported a loss 4.85 billion rupees for the quarter ended March, which the company said was delayed due to a cyber security attack.
SpiceJet said it would raise funds up to $200 million. Some banks have raised concerns about loans to the carrier.
($1 = 79.5080 Indian rupees)
