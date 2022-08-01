India's SpiceJet says all flight ops normal

A SpiceJet passenger aircraft Boeing 737-800 is seen after it overshoot the runway while landing on Tuesday night at the airport in Mumbai, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet (SPJT.NS) said on Monday its flight operations remained normal and on schedule, days after the aviation regulator ordered the airline to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags.

Load factor, a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity has been used, was over 80% on Saturday and Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

