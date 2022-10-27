India's Tata group, Airbus to make transport aircraft in Gujarat state
NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A consortium led by India's Tata group and Airbus (AIR.PA) will manufacture the C-295 transport aircraft in the western state of Gujarat, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.
The total project cost is 219.35 billion rupees ($2.66 billion), the government added.
($1 = 82.4520 Indian rupees)
