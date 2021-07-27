Aerospace & Defense
IndiGo posts sixth straight quarterly loss on COVID-19 hit
BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), which runs India's biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss, hammered by new restrictions to contain the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.
The company's net loss swelled to 31.79 billion rupees ($426.84 million) in the three months ended June 30, from 28.49 billion rupees a year earlier.
($1 = 74.4780 Indian rupees)
