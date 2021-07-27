Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IndiGo posts sixth straight quarterly loss on COVID-19 hit

The logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), which runs India's biggest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss, hammered by new restrictions to contain the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The company's net loss swelled to 31.79 billion rupees ($426.84 million) in the three months ended June 30, from 28.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.4780 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

