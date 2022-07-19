1 minute read
Investment firm 777 Partners boosts Boeing 737 MAX order
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm 777 Partners plans to buy up to 66 more Boeing 737 MAX jets, the two companies said on Tuesday.
The Miami-based investment firm plans to buy both the main 737 MAX 8 model and the higher-density 737 MAX 8200 model.
Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Tim Hepher
