Israel Aerospace gets drone jamming deal from Asian country
JERUSALEM, Sept 5 (Reuters) - State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (ISRAI.UL) said on Monday it received a deal to supply systems that jam communications and navigation in drones to an unnamed country in Asia.
Terms of the contract, which comprised several dozens of mobile systems, were not disclosed.
IAI said the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), which fly at low altitudes, has increased dramatically, making them a potential threat to borders, sensitive facilities and major events.
Reporting by Steven Scheer
