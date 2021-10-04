Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Israel Aerospace signs cargo aircraft conversion deal with Avolon

1 minute read

JERUSALEM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Monday it signed a deal to convert Airbus A330-300 aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration for Avolon, the world’s third largest aircraft leasing business.

Under the agreement, IAI (ISRAI.UL) will convert 30 jets between 2025 and 2028. Financial details were not disclosed.

State-owned IAI has been expanding its aircraft conversion business, with a projected doubling of cargo aircraft traffic in the next 20 years due to increased e-commerce.

Avolon, headquartered in Ireland, will take part in the aircraft conversion and licensing process, the company said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · October 3, 2021 · 11:36 PM UTC

U.S. aerospace firms commit to net zero emissions by 2050 -sources

U.S. aerospace manufacturers are poised to strengthen a climate target by pledging to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, echoing a commitment to be discussed by global airlines on Monday, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters.

Aerospace & Defense
U.S. condemns 'provocative' Chinese activities near Taiwan
Aerospace & Defense
Qantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources
Aerospace & Defense
Delta Air's ticket sales improve, reinstates initial Q3 revenue view
Aerospace & Defense
Russia test fires submarine-launched hypersonic Tsirkon missile for first time

Russia said on Monday it had successfully test launched a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile from a submarine for the first time, a weapon President Vladimir Putin has lauded as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems.