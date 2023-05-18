Israel, Netherlands sign $305 mln defence export deal -ministry















JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - The Israeli and Dutch Defence Ministries signed an $305 million export deal for artillery rocket systems from Israel's Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA), Israel's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"This is the first government-to-government defense exports agreement signed between Israel and the Netherlands, and one of the largest agreements signed between Israel and a European country in the past years," the ministry said.

The ministry said it will supply Elbit's PULS artillery rocket systems to the Royal Netherlands Army in the five-year contract.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer











