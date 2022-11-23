Israeli carrier El Al moves to Q3 profit, revenue near pre-COVID level















JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) reported on Wednesday its second straight quarterly net profit, saying its revenue was almost on pace with pre-COVID pandemic levels.

Helped by a $38 million one-time gain from the partial sale of its frequent flier club, and despite a 33% annual rise in fuel costs, Israel's flag carrier said it earned $67 million in the third quarter, compared with a $136 million loss a year earlier. As a result, auditors removed a going concern warning.

Revenue rose to $626 million from $253 million - close to a level of $647 million in the third quarter of 2019. Its load factor was 87.4% in the quarter, up from 70.3% a year earlier.

The airline, which has seen its market share shrink with the entry of foreign carriers, said it would soon complete a new growth strategy.

El Al has also paid back a $45 million loan that it took from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the quarter, Israeli insurer Phoenix (PHOE1.TA) bought 20% of El Al's frequent flier programme for $14 million.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch











