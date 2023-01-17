Israel's El Al looking to expand flights to North America -CEO

FILE PHOTO-The Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner carrying Israeli and U.S. delegates lands at Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. WAM/Handout via REUTERS

DUBLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Israeli airline El Al (ELAL.TA) plans to continue expanding in the tourism business through merger and acquisition deals and will also increase its flights to North America, CEO Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia said on Tuesday in Dublin.

The airline also wants to make a quick decision on the purchase of new narrow body planes this year, Ganancia said while speaking on a panel at the Airline Economics conference.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

