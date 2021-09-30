Italian carrier ITA to buy 28 Airbus jets, lease 31 from Air Lease

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Alitalia successor ITA has signed a memorandum of understanding with France's Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy 28 new jets, the carrier said on Thursday, adding the first new aircraft will start flying in the first three months of next year.

The new Italian carrier has also signed a deal with Air Lease Corp (AL.N) for the supply of 31 Airbus aircraft.

ITA is due to start flying in mid-October, substituting airline Alitalia.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti

