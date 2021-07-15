Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Italy reaches deal with EU for launch of Alitalia successor ITA

2 minute read

A view of the Alitalia check-in counter at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy has reached a deal with the European Commission over the launch of carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), which will replace the loss-making, state-owned Alitalia, the Treasury said in a statement.

It said the new company would be fully operational from Oct. 15, adding that the "constructive and balanced" deal would open the way for a planned capital increase for ITA.

Italy's governing coalition last year set up a plan under which the company was supposed to start operating in early April in place of Alitalia.

But Brussels and Rome have held lengthy talks over the fate of Alitalia and its successor, demanding that ITA should be independent of the former so as not to be liable for Alitalia's billions of euros in state aid received in recent years.

The negotiations delayed the launch by several months, allowing rival carriers including Ryanair (RYA.I) and Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) to snap up domestic routes in Italy.

A separate statement from the industry ministry said that 2,800 Alitalia employees could be hired by ITA this year and a further 5,750 in 2022. Alitalia has some 11,000 employees.

The statement said Alitalia would stop operating on Oct. 15 and that all passengers holding Alitalia tickets to travel after that date would be offered alternatives.

"With ITA a new important Italian airline, with significant development perspectives and capable of competing in the national and international market, is born," Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini said.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti, Editing by Crispian Balmer and Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 3:56 AM UTCSydney Airport rejects $17 bln buyout proposal amid deal frenzy

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (SYD.AX) said on Thursday it would reject a A$22.26 billion ($16.6 billion) takeover proposal from a group of infrastructure funds, the biggest of a frenzy of Australian deals fuelled by record-low interest rates.

Aerospace & DefenseBoeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation
Aerospace & DefenseDelta Air swings to profit thanks to U.S. aid, leisure travel bounce
Aerospace & DefenseEU targets airlines in major climate policy shakeup
Aerospace & DefenseRyanair loses challenge against COVID aid for Lufthansa's Austrian unit