Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Italy's Fincantieri talking to Leonardo over OTO Melara unit -source

1 minute read

A view of Fincantieri shipyard is seen in Monfalcone near Trieste, in northest Italy, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) is talking to Leonardo (LDOF.MI) about a possible acquisition of the defence group's OTO Melara unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

There are contacts between the two groups over the unit, the source said.

Italian daily La Stampa on Saturday reported that Fincantieri was in early talks to buy OTO Melara, famous for its naval gun production, and could launch an offer before the end of the year.

The newspaper said any deal would be vetted by the Italian Treasury which is top shareholder in Leonardo and, through state lender CDP, Fincantieri.

Fincantieri is a leading manufacturer of military ships.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · August 20, 2021 · 11:58 AM UTC

Air Canada sees cargo advantage in Toronto hub as shippers avoid U.S. crunch

Air Canada sees a "strategic advantage" for its cargo business in Canadian hubs like Toronto as shippers seek to bypass logjams at some U.S. gateways.

Aerospace & Defense
Maskless flyers face $9,000 fines as U.S. FAA tackles unruly passengers
Aerospace & Defense
Planes, guns, night-vision goggles: The Taliban's new U.S.-made war chest
Aerospace & Defense
NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit
Aerospace & Defense
Asian airlines report high vaccination uptake among crew