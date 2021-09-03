Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy's Leonardo aims to list DRS unit when market conditions are right

1 minute read

The logo of defence group Leonardo in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) still aims to list its U.S. unit DRS, when the right market conditions are in place, Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said on Friday.

Leonardo postponed a planned listing of DRS in March citing adverse market conditions that had prevented an adequate valuation of the unit. read more

Profumo added that the state-controlled defence group still planned to sell or find a partner for its automation business.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

