Italy's Leonardo confirms guidance as defence spending rises

Leonardo logo is seen during celebrations for the 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium at Caselle airport in Turin, Italy, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo confirmed (LDOF.MI) on Thursday its full-year guidance on the back of increasing profit margins and rising orders in all of its units, as demand for weapons surged globally after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

New orders grew 9.4% year-on-year to 7.3 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in the first six months of the year, with volumes increasing significantly, in all of its business areas and despite "no jumbo orders", the group said in a statement.

"The increased demand for security linked to the current geopolitical environment creates positive prospects for the defence sector," Leonardo added, though warning that issues linked to the supply chain and the labour market could be challenging.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) were up 4.5% to 418 million euros in the period to June.

The rise in EBITA was more pronounced, up 11.8%, if compared to a restated value which accounts for the recurring costs and charges the group had to face due to the COVID emergency.

"In addition to the positive business and financial performance in the first half, (Leonardo) finalised important long-term strategic transactions," Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said, citing the acquisition of Germany's Hensoldt (HAGG.DE) and the listing of U.S. unit DRS.

The state-controlled group has said it expects new orders for 15 billion euros and revenues between 14.5 billion and 15 billion by the end of 2022.

EBITA is forecast between 1.18 billion and 1.22 billion and free cash flow is seen more than doubling to about 500 million euros at the end of December. ($1 = 0.9842 euros)

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and Keith Weir

