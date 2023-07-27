Italy's Piaggio Aerospace opens data room to potential buyers

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Piaggio Aerospace, a maker of planes and drones which filed for protection from creditors in late 2018, said on Thursday 13 potential buyers, out of 18 who had expressed an initial interest, were granted access to its data room.

The company' special administrators did not name the suitors, but said in a statement they include "very interesting companies and consortiums, mostly with a strong industrial footprint and interested in taking over the firm as a whole".

The commissioners said potential buyers will be granted access to the company's data room until the end of August and will subsequently be asked to submit binding bids in order to close a deal by year-end.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Alvise Armellini

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.