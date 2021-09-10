Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Japan Airlines finalises $2.7 bln raising to position for post-COVID-19 era

2 minute read

Japan Airlines (JAL) planes sit on the tarmac at New Chitose Airport, in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

  • Raising includes hybrid loans and subordinated bonds
  • Funds will be used to introduce Airbus A350-1000 planes
  • Airline to also repay debt, strengthen balance sheet

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) (9201.T) said on Friday it had finalised plans to issue 300 billion yen ($2.73 billion) of hybrid loans and subordinated bonds to help position it for a changed business environment due to the pandemic.

It will raise 200 billion yen from hybrid loans and 100 billion from subordinated bonds, the airline said in a statement to the stock exchange.

JAL had announced initial plans for the raising on Thursday but provided more details of the funding mix and uses on Friday. read more

"We have to make continuous efforts to strengthen the balance sheet further and enhance its financing capability to address drastic changes in the business environment anticipated for the post-COVID-19 era," JAL said.

The airline said the proceeds from the raising would be used to introduce Airbus SE (AIR.PA) A350-1000s as its new flagship aircraft, helping it to reduce carbon emissions on international flights.

JAL will also renew its revenue management system for domestic routes and repay other debt with the raising's proceeds, it added.

The airline last month said it expected its cash burn rate to fall to around 5 billion yen a month in the second quarter ending Sept. 30 from 10 billion to 15 billion yen a month in the first quarter.

($1 = 109.7400 yen)

Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · September 9, 2021 · 12:54 PM UTC

U.S. airlines flag hit to bookings from surge in Delta variant

Several U.S. airlines on Thursday warned of a slowdown in ticket sales and cut revenue forecast as the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus threatens to blunt the recovery in travel that had started following the roll out of vaccines.

Aerospace & Defense
Wizz Air in talks over large Airbus jet order -sources
Aerospace & Defense
N.Korea puts hazmat suits on parade for national day, but no missiles
Aerospace & Defense
United employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption face unpaid leave
Aerospace & Defense
EXCLUSIVE U.S. airlines to support higher target for sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 -sources