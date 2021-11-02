Aerospace & Defense
Japan Airlines narrows H1 loss on cost cuts, forecasts annual loss
TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) (9201.T) on Tuesday posted a first-half loss before interest and tax of 151.8 billion yen ($1.34 billion), less than a year ago as it cut costs during the pandemic, and forecast it would report an annual loss.
The prior year, Japan's second-largest airline had reported a loss before interest and tax of 223.9 billion yen in the six months ended Sept. 30.
JAL forecast it would report a full-year loss before interest and tax of 198 billion yen, having previously said the outlook was too uncertain to provide guidance. read more
($1 = 113.6800 yen)
