Japan Airlines posts narrower Q1 operating loss
TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (9201.T) on Monday posted a narrower 30.2 billion yen ($228 million) operating loss for the first quarter, aided by a recovery in travel demand as pandemic-related restrictions eased.
Earnings for the three months to June 30 missed an average 28.5 billion yen operating loss estimated by four analysts, according to Refinitiv data. A year earlier, the company reported a 76.8 billion yen operating loss.
($1 = 132.5300 yen)
Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar
