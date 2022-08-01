Japan Airlines posts narrower Q1 operating loss

Japan Airlines (JAL) planes are seen at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (9201.T) on Monday posted a narrower 30.2 billion yen ($228 million) operating loss for the first quarter, aided by a recovery in travel demand as pandemic-related restrictions eased.

Earnings for the three months to June 30 missed an average 28.5 billion yen operating loss estimated by four analysts, according to Refinitiv data. A year earlier, the company reported a 76.8 billion yen operating loss.

($1 = 132.5300 yen)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.