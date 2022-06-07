Japan PM vows to strengthen defence 'fundamentally' in five years

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, speaks at a news conference following the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2022. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he intended to strengthen his country's defence capabilities fundamentally over the next five years.

Kishida said last month he had told visiting U.S. President Joe Biden he was determined to boost Japan's defence spending substantially to strengthen its defence. He did not mention a specific time frame then

Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Andrew Heavens

