Japan PM vows to strengthen defence 'fundamentally' in five years
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he intended to strengthen his country's defence capabilities fundamentally over the next five years.
Kishida said last month he had told visiting U.S. President Joe Biden he was determined to boost Japan's defence spending substantially to strengthen its defence. He did not mention a specific time frame then
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.