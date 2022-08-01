Japanese airline ANA reports narrower Q1 operating loss

Ground crew members work next to an All Nippon Airways (ANA) aircraft at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings (9202.T) on Monday posted a 1.3 billion yen ($9.8 million) operating loss for the first quarter, narrower than a year earlier helped by a recovery in travel demand.

That beat the 14.8 billion yen operating loss forecast by four analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, and narrowed from a loss of 64.6 billion yen a year earlier.

Revenue rose 76.2% to 350.4 billion yen and the company stuck to its forecast of a 50 billion yen operating profit for the year to March 31, 2023.

Koji Shibata, president of ANA Holdings, said last month that the company was on track to meet its full-year profit target, with domestic passenger volumes for ANA and its low-cost carrier Peach Aviation now at about 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic flight demand, however, is at risk of weakening as COVID-19 cases surge due to the BA.5 variant, which pushed nationwide cases to a record 233,094 last week. read more

Japan began a gradual reopening to tourists in June after essentially being shut to non-residents for more than two years as part of pandemic-related measures. read more

Still, the government is limiting the number of entries to 20,000 people per day including returning residents - a fraction of pre-pandemic levels - and tourists can only visit on guided package tours.

($1 = 132.5700 yen)

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Tom Hogue and Jason Neely

