Japan's ispace says altitude miscalculation caused moon landing failure

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese startup ispace inc (9348.T) said on Friday the cause of its failed Hakuto-R moon landing mission last month was the miscalculation of its altitude, which led to the spacecraft's running out of fuel.

Tokyo-based ispace late last month lost connection with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander after the spacecraft attempted what would have been the world's first commercial soft-landing on the moon's surface. read more

The company said in a statement improvements would be made towards its second and third missions, planned in 2024 and 2025.

